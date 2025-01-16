In honor of Florida Arbor Day, Duke Energy Florida is collaborating with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees program to give away 1000 free trees.
Starting on Florida Arbor Day, which is January 17th, Duke Energy customers can request a free tree online at arborday.org/dukeenergy
The one-gallon trees are shipped directly to customers’ homes with planting and care instructions.
They are expected to be delivered in time for National Arbor Day in April.
Tree species available for free include the sweetbay magnolia, red maple, bald cypress, bottlebrush and crape myrtle.
Since 2017, Duke Energy Florida has provided more than 15,000 free trees to its customers.
