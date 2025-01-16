Gulf World Marine Institute will release four cold-stunned juvenile green sea turtles back into the Gulf of Mexico on Friday morning at 930 am at Salinas Park in Cape San Blas.
The sea turtles being released were brought to Gulf World on January 10th due to the recent cold weather event.
The turtles were all healthy enough for a quick turnaround, allowing them to return to the gulf promptly.
All four turtles have been medically cleared by veterinary staff and have been cleared for release by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
During cold snaps, sea turtles can become cold-stunned by the frigid temperatures in shallow bays and estuaries below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
They were rescued and transported to Gulf World with the help of numerous organizations including the U.S. Geological Survey, Gulf County FWC Law Enforcement, St. Joseph Peninsula State Park, Florida Coastal Conservancy, Indian Pass Sea Turtle Patrol, Tyndall AFB Natural Resources, USDA, and FWC biologists.
The public is invited to attend the sea turtle release.
The address for Salinas Park is 280 Cape San Blas Rd, Port St Joe, Florida 32456.
