Come out and help raise some money for the
Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday at the 15th annual
oyster cookoff at Riverfront Park.
The event raises money for the
Apalachicola fire Department by allowing some of the best oyster cooks in the
area to compete for trophies and recognition.
It has raised tens of thousands
of dollars to help the fire department.
The event kicks off Saturday
morning at 8 AM with the Half Shell Hustle 5K run.
The main event is from noon to
5.
Besides the oyster cook-off
there will also be plenty of other activities including live music,
a silent auction and kids’ activities.
And even if you don’t like
oysters there are still plenty of reasons to come out.
They serve up other great food
like fresh shrimp, hot dogs, hamburgers, and
locally brewed beer.
You can get more information
about the cook-off and see a full list of events on-line at www.oystercookoff.com
