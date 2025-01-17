Franklin County commissioners are seeking state funding for
two projects through the Florida Department of Transportation Alternatives
Program.
That program funds small-scale transportation projects such
as pedestrian and bicycle facilities, recreational trails, and safe routes to
school projects.
In previous years the program has provided funding for a new
sidewalk along Otter Slide Road and Avenue A in Eastpoint which is expected to
be complete in 2027.
This year the board is
seeking funding for a multi-use path along River Road in Carrabelle – they have
asked for money for that project in the past, but as yet it has not been
funded.
They would also like to
extend the multi-use path on North Bayshore Drive in Eastpoint by just over a
mile from the intersections at Palm Street to Plum Street.
The priority is the River Road project.
