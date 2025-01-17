Friday, January 17, 2025

Franklin County commissioners are seeking state funding for two projects through the Florida Department of Transportation Alternatives Program

That program funds small-scale transportation projects such as pedestrian and bicycle facilities, recreational trails, and safe routes to school projects.

 

In previous years the program has provided funding for a new sidewalk along Otter Slide Road and Avenue A in Eastpoint which is expected to be complete in 2027.

 

This year the board is seeking funding for a multi-use path along River Road in Carrabelle – they have asked for money for that project in the past, but as yet it has not been funded.

 

They would also like to extend the multi-use path on North Bayshore Drive in Eastpoint by just over a mile from the intersections at Palm Street to Plum Street.

The priority is the River Road project.




