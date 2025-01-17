The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation commission has released a new app to help Florida boaters plan, prepare and navigate safely and better enjoy their time on the water.
The DECKEE app, spelled DECKEE, combines information that currently requires several apps to find, including weather forecasts, finding local boat facilities, official warnings and notices, waterway zones, and safety equipment requirements.
The app was created in collaboration with the National Safe Boating Council.
Whether you’re navigating the coastline in a powerboat or sailing yacht, paddling in Key West in a kayak, or heading out for a day of fishing with friends, content delivered through the DECKEE app unifies everything Florida’s water enthusiasts need for their next day on the water.
The app can help you plan your next adventure on the water with detailed maps, facility information, official warnings, aids to navigation and community insights.
You can also access personalized equipment checklists, boating forecasts, and regulations and resources from the FWC to ensure you are always ready for the ideal weather window.
It will even automatically log your activities while on the water and share your live location to give friends and family peace of mind.
Florida boaters are encouraged to explore the new safety capabilities in the free DECKEE app, available from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Deckee.com/download
