Commercial
blue crab traps will have to be removed from state waters in our area for 10
days in early January so that derelict traps can be removed from the bay.
The commercial
blue crab closure runs from January the 5th through the 14th.
The closure
includes waters from Franklin County to the Florida/ Alabama border- it extends
from the shoreline out to 9 nautical miles and includes all inland waters in
the regions.
The closure,
which happens every two years, only affects people who use standard blue crab
traps.
People can
still harvest blue crabs with other gear including dip nets and fold-up traps.
The closure
allows officials to remove abandoned blue crab traps from state waters.
Abandoned crab
traps present problems as they can continue to trap crabs and fish when they
are not maintained.
They can also
damage sensitive habitats and pose navigational hazards to boaters.
No comments:
Post a Comment