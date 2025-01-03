Law enforcement agencies across the state are reminding drivers this month about Florida’s “Move Over” law.
Under the Move Over law, Drivers must move over one lane when passing vehicles on the side of the road.
If they cannot move over safely, drivers have to slow down to a speed of 20 mph below the posted speed limit.
The Florida “Move Over” law was enacted in 2002 to protect law enforcement officers, emergency workers and tow truck drivers who are stopped along Florida roadways doing their jobs.
The Move Over law was later expanded to include sanitation and utility vehicles as well as road and bridge maintenance or construction vehicles displaying warning lights.
Beginning this year, the law also includes any disabled motor vehicle that is stopped and displaying warning lights or hazard lights, if a vehicle is stopped and is using emergency flares or posting emergency signage or when a vehicle is stopped and one or more people are visibly present.
The Move Over Law is designed to save lives.
From 2016-2020, an average of nearly 350 people per year were struck and killed while outside a disabled vehicle on the roadside.
On average, two emergency responders, including tow truck workers, are struck and killed every month by a driver who fails to obey the law.
