Commissioner Wilton Simpson Announces Expansion of Concealed Weapon License Services at Select County Tax Collector Offices

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson announced the launch of concealed weapon license replacement services at Tax Collector Offices in 37 counties across Florida. These expanded services are a result of legislation proposed by Commissioner Wilton Simpson during the 2024 Legislative Session. Senate Bill 1084, signed into law in 2024, expands the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ (FDACS) collaboration with local Tax Collectors to further streamline concealed weapon license services.
“We are committed to ensuring that Floridians have access to convenient, efficient, and secure concealed weapon license services,” said Commissioner Simpson. “By expanding the services available at local Tax Collectors, we are strengthening our dedication to customer service while upholding the rights of law-abiding citizens.”
Since 2014, and as a result of legislation proposed by Commissioner Simpson when serving in the Florida Senate, Florida Tax Collectors have provided essential services to concealed weapon license holders, including initial applications, fingerprinting, and renewals. The addition of replacement services will further simplify the process for Floridians, allowing them to access all major concealed weapon license services locally.
With more than 2.4 million concealed weapon licenses currently active in Florida and over 100,000 new applications processed last fiscal year, FDACS continues to lead efforts to ensure timely and secure processing of concealed weapon licenses. To date, FDACS has partnered with 56 Tax Collectors to provide these services statewide.
Counties Offering Replacement Services: Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gilchrist, Hendry, Highlands, Indian River, Jackson, Lafayette, Lake, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Okaloosa, Osceola, Pasco, Polk, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Union, Volusia, Walton, and Washington.
For more information about concealed weapon license services, visit FDACS.gov. For information regarding the availability of concealed weapon license services, contact your local Tax Collector’s office.
For more information about Commissioner Simpson and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, visit FDACS.gov.
