St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Daisy is a strikingly beautiful Catahoula Leopard dog with the most
mesmerizing eyes. She is up to date on all of her vaccinations, spayed, and
microchipped. If you enjoy adventures, Daisy may be your wing-woman. She loves
a car ride and walks well on a leash. This gorgeous, nearly six year old lady
deserves all the comforts of a home all her own.
Daisy does not take kindly to sharing her space with felines and would
do best in a single dog home where she can shower her new family with love and
affection and you can reciprocate. Next to cats, Daisy is not a fan of
thunderstorms and loud noises.
Daisy will require a very patient owner who has experience in
controlled/leashed introductions to new people as she has a protective side.
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
