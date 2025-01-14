Tuesday, January 14, 2025

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week


 


 

 

Daisy is a strikingly beautiful Catahoula Leopard dog with the most mesmerizing eyes. She is up to date on all of her vaccinations, spayed, and microchipped. If you enjoy adventures, Daisy may be your wing-woman. She loves a car ride and walks well on a leash. This gorgeous, nearly six year old lady deserves all the comforts of a home all her own.

 

Daisy does not take kindly to sharing her space with felines and would do best in a single dog home where she can shower her new family with love and affection and you can reciprocate. Next to cats, Daisy is not a fan of thunderstorms and loud noises.

 

Daisy will require a very patient owner who has experience in controlled/leashed introductions to new people as she has a protective side.

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org





