Gulf Coast State College has announced the students named to the President’s and Dean’s Honor Lists for Gulf and Franklin County for the Fall 2024 semester.
The President’s Honor List includes all full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.90 to 4.00.
The Dean’s List is awarded to students who earned a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.89.
Gulf and Franklin County students named to the President’s Honor List are: Leah Bowser, William Burris, Desirae Causey, Samantha Childers, Wendy Davis, Tristen Foley, Mikaleh Graham, Mya Huckeba, Cyrina Hysmith, Eric Lau, Savana Mayhann, Kaitlyn McGuffin, Alexcia McNair Martin, Jordan Pippin, and Jessica Weeks.
Gulf and Franklin County students named to the Dean’s List are: Jenna Barfield, Ashlyn Creekmore, Judson Griffies, Danica Kelly, Cole Kilgore, Rebecca Leyendecker, Jeffrey McGlon, Elizabeth McGuffin, Chandlee Morgan, Haleigh Smith, Dexton Teat, and Hope Thompson
