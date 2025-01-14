If you answer your phone and are told there is a warrant out for your arrest for skipping jury duty, it is more than likely a scam.
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is alerting people of a scam in which the victim receives an unsolicited phone call where they are informed that they have missed jury duty and there is a warrant out for their arrest.
The caller may even claim to be a deputy and give you a badge number.
The caller then informs the victim the warrant can be resolved by paying a certain amount of money, often in the form of prepaid gift cards.
The caller will then inform the victim of how to transfer the funds.
The Jury Scam operates on fear.
In fact, most scam calls operate by instilling enough fear that you, as an intended victim, make quick decisions based on fear and not logic.
No law enforcement organization will ever call you and inform you that you need to pay any sort of fine or fee to resolve a legal situation.
If there is an actual arrest warrant for someone, sheriff’s deputies will likely visit you in person.
If you get a call like this, the best thing to do is just hang up and then call the sheriff’s office yourself to let them know the scam is going on.
