Tuesday, January 14, 2025

If you are looking for work, the Franklin County School District is hiring bus drivers as well as a number of other positions

The school is currently looking for 2 bus drivers.

 

Starting pay for new drivers with no experience is over 19 dollars an hour with full benefits.

 

The school district provides the training.

 

They are also looking for a mental health counselor, a middle school science teacher, an elementary teacher and an Exceptional Student Education teacher for grades K through 3,

 

Anyone interested can get more information or apply on-line at the Franklin County School District website.

 

