If you are looking
for work, the Franklin County School District is hiring bus drivers as well as
a number of other positions.
The school is
currently looking for 2 bus drivers.
Starting pay for new
drivers with no experience is over 19 dollars an hour with full benefits.
The school district
provides the training.
They are also
looking for a mental health counselor, a middle school science teacher, an
elementary teacher and an Exceptional Student Education
teacher for grades K through 3,
Anyone interested
can get more information or apply on-line at the Franklin County School
District website.
https://www.franklincountyschools.org/
