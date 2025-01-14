Monday was National Amber Alert Awareness Day, and Florida law enforcement is asking that everyone get signed up to receive the alerts over their phones or e-mail.
Amber alerts are public bulletins that ask for help in finding a missing or abducted child.
The alerts are issued when authorities believe the child is in immediate danger of serious injury or death.
The AMBER Alert system is being used in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Indian country, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and internationally in 31 countries.
The AMBER Alert System began in 1996 and since then over 1200 children have been successfully recovered through the AMBER Alert system.
It’s easy to sign up, just go to www.missingchildrenalert.com to receive AMBER Alerts by text or email.
You can also follow FDLE on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, allowing you to quickly share alerts with others on social media.
There are currently 7 active amber alerts in Florida, dating back as far as 2000.
FDLE says they never give up their efforts to bring missing kids home, and the public is often instrumental in helping them.
