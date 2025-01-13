Fishermen are being asked to be on the lookout for the invasive Asian swamp eel, and to report any sightings.
The Asian Swamp eel was first detected in Florida’s waterways over two decades ago.
The Asian swamp eel is a unique, air-breathing fish native to Southeast Asia; it thrives in muddy, stagnant waters.
The species has established in numerous parts of the country, including Hawaii and Georgia and there is increased concern about their population growth throughout the southeast, particularly Florida.
Scientists are concerned about the potential for invasion in new waterways and the detrimental effects it could have on Florida’s biodiversity as well as unknown impacts the invasive species could have on freshwater systems, which support recreational and commercial fishing industries.
Swamp eels are highly adaptable and capable of surviving in a variety of environments, from slow-moving streams to marshes and wetlands.
They are opportunistic feeders, consuming a wide range of prey, including small fish, amphibians and invertebrates.
Swamp eels also reproduce prolifically, making it difficult to control their population once they become established.
If you should see an Asian Swamp eel in Florida waters, you should report it through the US Geologic Survey Nonindigenous Aquatic Species website or the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission 888-Ive-Got-1 hotline.
