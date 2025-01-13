Monday, January 13, 2025

Franklin County's graduation rate fell for the second year in a row after years of increasing graduation rates

 Franklin County's graduation rate fell for the second year in a row after years of increasing graduation rates.

 

The graduation rate measures the percentage of students who graduate within four years of their first enrollment in ninth grade.

 

Franklin County’s graduation rate for the 2023-2024 school year was 72.5 percent – down from 75.4 percent the year before.

 

The local graduation rate has been on a mostly rising trend since 2014 when our graduation rate was only 49 percent.

 

Franklin County had the lowest graduation rate in the state last year – the state average was 89.7 percent.

 

Gulf County saw its graduation rate rise from 80 percent to just over 85 percent. 

 

In Wakulla County the graduation rate fell slightly from 97.6 percent to 97.1 percent. 

 

In Liberty County the graduation rate rose from just over 72 percent to 82 percent.




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment