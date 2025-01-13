Franklin County's
graduation rate fell for the second year in a row after years of increasing
graduation rates.
The
graduation rate measures the percentage of students who graduate within
four years of their first enrollment in ninth grade.
Franklin
County’s graduation rate for the 2023-2024 school year was 72.5 percent – down
from 75.4 percent the year before.
The
local graduation rate has been on a mostly rising trend since 2014 when our
graduation rate was only 49 percent.
Franklin
County had the lowest graduation rate in the state last year – the state
average was 89.7 percent.
Gulf
County saw its graduation rate rise from 80 percent to just over 85
percent.
In
Wakulla County the graduation rate fell slightly from 97.6 percent to 97.1
percent.
In
Liberty County the graduation rate rose from just over 72 percent to 82
percent.
