Florida PSC Approves New Rates for St. Joe Natural Gas Company

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) today approved new rates for customers of St. Joe Natural Gas Company, Inc. (SJNG). The utility’s last requested rate change was in 2008 and, since then, SJNG’s infrastructure was affected by Hurricane Michael in 2018 as well as more than a decade of increased operating costs.
St. Joe initially filed a petition to increase its rates and charges in May 2024, citing increased costs, infrastructure extensions to serve new customers, and increased costs from federal regulations as key drivers of the increase. SJNG requested that the Commission process its petition using the proposed agency action procedure, which provides a streamlined rate setting process with lower rate case expense.
As a part of its review process, the PSC held a customer meeting to hear from SJNG customers about the utility’s quality of service and its increase request. Commission staff conducted an audit of the company’s records, issued numerous information requests, and in September 2024, the PSC approved an interim revenue increase of $543,665. Also in September, the Office of Public Counsel, who represents utility customers in matters before the Commission, formally intervened in the docket.
In December 2024, after additional data requests and a review of supporting documentation, the Commission approved a $936,224 increase in annual operating revenues, bringing SJNG’s total revenues and other operating costs to $2.5 million, which is lower that the company’s original request.
Today’s approval will increase the monthly bill for SJNG’s average residential customer using 20 therms from the current interim rate of $77.68 to $82.51. This estimated residential bill includes the cost to provide service, energy conservation cost recovery factors, and the cost of purchased gas.
SJNG will implement the new rates, subject to refund to customers pending the outcome of the protest period, effective with today’s Commission approval. If no protest is filed with the PSC, the new rates will become permanent.
