Project Graduation
in Gulf County is auctioning off a 2014 Dodge Charger.
Tickets are on sale
now for $5.00 per ticket or 5 tickets for 20.00
All proceeds will go
towards 2025 Project Graduation for Gulf County Seniors who attend the alcohol
and drug free event after graduation.
The vehicle is a
former patrol car and was donated by the Gulf County Sheriff's Office to help
raise money for the event, and the drawing will be held on February the 28th
at the Sheriff’s office.
You don’t have to be
present to win.
Wewahitchka
High School and Port St Joe High school are both selling equal chances on the
vehicle, up to 2500 per school.
You can purchase a
ticket from any parent or student from Port St. Joe or Wewahitchka High School
who is participating in Project Graduation.
Or contact Project
Graduation Coordinator April Linton Smith directly through social media or by
calling 850-653-6131.
