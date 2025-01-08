Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Project Graduation in Gulf County is auctioning off a 2014 Dodge Charger

Tickets are on sale now for $5.00 per ticket or 5 tickets for 20.00

 

All proceeds will go towards 2025 Project Graduation for Gulf County Seniors who attend the alcohol and drug free event after graduation.

 

The vehicle is a former patrol car and was donated by the Gulf County Sheriff's Office to help raise money for the event, and the drawing will be held on February the 28th at the Sheriff’s office.

 

You don’t have to be present to win.

 

Wewahitchka High School and Port St Joe High school are both selling equal chances on the vehicle, up to 2500 per school.

 

You can purchase a ticket from any parent or student from Port St. Joe or Wewahitchka High School who is participating in Project Graduation.

 

Or contact Project Graduation Coordinator April Linton Smith directly through social media or by calling 850-653-6131.

 



