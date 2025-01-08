Wakulla County is taking applications for its Solid Waste and Fire
Hardship program.
The
Hardship Assistance Program helps low-income residents in Wakulla County who
otherwise might not be able to pay their annual Solid Waste and Fire Services
Assessments.
You
do have to meet the eligibility criteria to take part in the program.
That
requires that the applicant be a property owner, with homestead exemption and
meet the income requirements which range from about 19 thousand dollar a year
for one person to about 53,000 dollars a year for a family of 8.
Applications
can be downloaded on-line at www.mywakulla.com or they can
be picked up at the Public Works Department at 340 Trice Lane in Crawfordville.
They
have to be filed with the County Administrator’s Office by May 30th.
