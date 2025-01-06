Wakulla County residents can now see many of its public meetings on television.
Wakulla county announced last week the newly dedicated Comcast Channel 1093.
The channel has been out of service for almost two years, but is now back up and running.
Wakulla County Commission Meetings, Code Enforcement Board Meetings, and Planning Commission Meetings will be aired live on Comcast Channel 1093.
And when there are no meetings to broadcast, the Channel will display important information such as upcoming public meetings, procurement opportunities, employment opportunities, library events, recreation events, and any other information that may be of interest to Wakulla County residents.
If you would like a schedule of public meetings that will be shown on the channel, you can find that information on the Wakulla County website at www.mywakulla.com
