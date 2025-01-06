An Eastpoint man was arrested Saturday in connection to a string of car burglaries in the Whispering Pines neighborhood of Eastpoint.
Franklin county Sheriff AJ Smith said 25-year-old John Glass of Eastpoint was arrested after he was caught on video breaking into people’s vehicles and yards in the early morning hours on Saturday.
He is now facing charges of burglarizing an unoccupied conveyance and his bond was set at fifteen thousand dollars.
Glass’s brother, 22-year-old Kerry Garner was also arrested after he threatened a potential witness at a local convenience store.
Initially authorities thought he was carrying a firearm, but it turned out to be a bb gun that resembled a real gun.
He was charged with improperly exhibiting a firearm.
Sheriff Smith pointed out that all of the vehicles that were burglarized over the weekend were unlocked – there was no forced entry.
He is urging everyone to lock their vehicles at night and bring in any valuables that might be in their car, especially money and firearms.
