Wrack Line - The Newsletter of the Florida Shorebird Alliance January 2025

February 7-13: Florida Winter Shorebird Survey
February 7-13, 2025
Florida’s annual Winter Shorebird Survey starts on Friday, February 7 and continues through Thursday, February 13. This week-long survey serves as the official statewide snapshot of coastal wintering shorebirds and seabirds in Florida. Please check the FSA website and Facebook group for more details about how to participate. We hope you enjoy this fun and challenging winter survey!
Successful Stakeholder Engagement at Fort Myers Beach
With its incredible coastline and surrounding barrier islands, Fort Myers Beach is a critical area for imperiled beach-nesting birds. It is also home to very passionate people who care deeply about the town. It is a place where you will find local partners, stakeholders, and biologists working together as collaborators in conservation – but it wasn’t always that way.
When Breanna Frankel started her position as a Seasonal Biologist working for the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) at Fort Myers Beach, she quickly realized that there was a disconnect between the people who live and recreate in the area and the birds whose survival depends on the beach habitats. Breanna tapped into her years of experience encouraging communication and navigating conflict to face the challenge head-on. She dedicated her time to connecting with and understanding the people who lived there. She heard their concerns and perspectives and understood that they were based on their unique life experiences. She identified how and when people wanted to communicate and felt their collective exhaustion; years of rebuilding after catastrophic weather events had taken a toll and the beach-nesting birds were another concern to add to an ever-growing list.
Guided by information about the people who love the beach and the town, Breanna bonded with individuals by inviting them to join her on bird surveys and introducing them to the local and migratory birds that also frequent the beach. She gave people opportunities to help protect the birds by assisting with posting nesting areas. She offered fun educational experiences and gave people the chance to help implement conservation actions. Breanna also showcased the collaborative accomplishments by publishing a monthly newsletter to share information about nesting success, publicly submitted photos, a “meet the team” section, and a “beach hero” section. People were invited to share photos, submit questions, and nominate other locals who stand out as a positive force in the community.
Starting fresh and giving stakeholders something to be excited about and participate in has made all the difference at Fort Myers Beach. By fostering these positive relationships, local partners, stakeholders, and biologists were able to move forward as colleagues in conservation. Getting to know the local stakeholders and learning how to work effectively together was time well spent and set the stage for positive outcomes for the birds. Breanna is now a year-round FWC Critical Wildlife Area Biologist and she can continue to work with the incredible team of partners at Fort Myers Beach!
2024 By the Numbers
As we welcome the new year, we wanted to share a retrospective about the data you entered into the Florida Shorebird Database (FSD) in 2024. Here are a few things that stood out!
These astonishing numbers reflect your continued dedication in monitoring Florida's shorebirds and seabirds. Your efforts are crucial for successful conservation across the state. Thank you for your hard work last year, and here's to a productive new year for the birds!
Monday, January 6, 2025
Wrack Line - The Newsletter of the Florida Shorebird Alliance January 2025
