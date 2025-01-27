Monday, January 27, 2025

Franklin and Gulf County’s legislative delegation was scheduled to be in town today to hear from residents and local government representatives, but the meetings have now been moved to February the 6th.

 

The meetings are being rescheduled because the legislature will meet in Special Session this week.

 

Our legislative delegation includes state representative Jason Shoaf and State Senator Cory Simon.

 

The hearings are a chance for the public to bring up items that the legislature might be able to address during the upcoming legislative session.

 

The hearings also offer a chance for local officials to request state money for local projects.

 

The Franklin County Legislative Delegation hearing will now be held on Thursday, February the 6th beginning at 4PM at the Franklin County Courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.

 

The Gulf County hearing will begin at 1 PM at the Robert Moore Administration building on Cecil G. Costin Boulevard in Port St. Joe.

 

The 2025 Regular session of the Florida Legislature is scheduled to convene on March the 4th in Tallahassee.

 

 




