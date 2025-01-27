Franklin
and Gulf County’s legislative delegation was scheduled to be in town today to
hear from residents and local government representatives, but the meetings have
now been moved to February the 6th.
The
meetings are being rescheduled because the legislature will meet in Special
Session this week.
Our legislative delegation
includes state representative Jason Shoaf and State Senator Cory Simon.
The hearings are a chance for the
public to bring up items that the legislature might be able to address during
the upcoming legislative session.
The hearings also offer a chance
for local officials to request state money for local projects.
The Franklin County Legislative
Delegation hearing will now be held on Thursday, February the 6th beginning
at 4PM at the Franklin County Courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.
The Gulf County hearing will
begin at 1 PM at the Robert Moore Administration building on Cecil G. Costin
Boulevard in Port St. Joe.
The 2025 Regular session of the
Florida Legislature is scheduled to convene on March the 4th in
Tallahassee.
