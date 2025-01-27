Monday, January 27, 2025

 The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the week is Koda. He is a very affectionate boy and loves to be loved on. A fan of all big fluffy blankets and chewy dog bones, Koda would be a perfect snuggle partner while reading a good book on the couch, or enjoying the latest Netflix special. He subscribes to the motto, dogs rule and cats drool! Koda keeps his kennel very clean and would be ecstatic to have a yard all his own to run around and play.  Please come visit the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to check out this handsome guy, who is heartworm negative, UPTD on his vaccinations, microchipped and neutered.

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org







