The St. George Island Fire Department will soon purchase and equip a new light duty truck and a new water rescue device with funding from the Franklin County Tourist Development council.
The Department has requested just under 70 thousand dollars for the emergency equipment.
The water rescue device is known as EMILY.
It’s a water rescue drone, that allows rescuers to reach a struggling swimmer without having to enter the water themselves.
The device is driven remotely and has handles for a swimmer to grab on to so they can be rescued from the water without putting the rescuer at risk.
The Tourist Development Council is able to fund the purchase under a rule that allows up to 10% of the county’s tourist development sales tax proceeds to fund eligible public safety services.
The investment ensures that the county remains a ‘positive’ and ‘safe’ environment for visitors and residents alike.
