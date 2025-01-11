Saturday, January 11, 2025

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

Sissy is a 2-year-old brindle Catahoula mix that is looking for her furever family. She is a very sweet girl who is gentle (not a jumper), walks great on leash, is housebroken and is good with other dogs. This beautiful girl has a lot of love to give and should make a wonderful family pet!

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.




