FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Sissy is a 2-year-old brindle Catahoula mix
that is looking for her furever family. She is a very sweet girl who is gentle
(not a jumper), walks great on leash, is housebroken and is good with other
dogs. This beautiful girl has a lot of love to give and should make a wonderful
family pet!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
