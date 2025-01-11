Pirates of the Florida West Coast: History Talk on Sat, Jan 18th

Pirates of the Florida West Coast: History Talk
featuring author and historian, Robert Jacob
Saturday, January 18, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
The Carrabelle History Museum is presenting an fascinating speaker program about the Pirates of the Florida West Coast. This program will feature Robert Jacob, author and historian, and will be held Saturday, January 18, at 10:00 am - 12:00 pm ET at C-Quarters Marina, 501 St James Ave (Hwy 98), Carrabelle, FL. There is no charge for this event.
Award-winning author and historian Robert Jacob brings over 50 years of experience in living history portrayals and a passion for uncovering the truths behind myths and inaccuracies in historical records. Known for his expertise in pirate history, he has authored several books, including A Pirate’s Life in the Golden Age of Piracy; Pirates of the Florida Coast: Truths, Legends, and Myths; and Blackbeard: The Truth Revealed.
During his engaging presentation, Jacob will share tales of daring adventures, treasure hunts, and legends. Drawing from his research and writings, he will explore the truths, myths, and legends of Florida's pirate past. Attendees can expect an entertaining and educational experience.
Florida's pirate history is brimming with colorful stories of plundering along the coasts and shipping lanes, from Key West to Pensacola and beyond. Jacob’s presentation will delve into these accounts, shedding light on figures like the legendary José Gaspar and the pirates of Florida’s West Coast while separating fact from fiction.
Jacob’s lifelong dedication to history earned him induction into the International Pirate Hall of Fame. His research, prompted by the contradictions in historical records, culminated in his first book, A Pirate’s Life in the Golden Age of Piracy, published in 2018 after a decade-long quest for accurate information on pirates.
There is no fee for this program but donations are gladly accepted to defray costs. Sponsored by C-Quarters Marina and Shaun Donahoe Realty. For more information, visit www.carrabellehistorymuseum.org or contact carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com or 850-697-2141. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
Save the Dates:
for these upcoming events
Flora Fusion: Exploring the Connection Between Plants and People - a history talk featuring Barbara Clark, Regional Director with the Florida Public Archaeology Network (FPAN)
Saturday, February 8, 10 am - 12 pm ET
C-Quarters Marina, Carrabelle, FL.
Carrabelle Culture Crawl
Saturday, March 22. 10 am - 3 pm ET
at the Carrabelle History Museum
and Carrabelle's Historic Downtown
