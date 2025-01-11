The St. George Lighthouse Association will host its Annual
SGI ShrimpFest on Saturday, February 8th and are looking for sponsors for the
event.
Funds
raised through Shrimpfest provide for on-going maintenance and enhancement of
the St. George Lighthouse, the Keeper’s House Museum, and Lighthouse Park.
The
one-day outdoor event includes live music, children’s games, local craft beer,
and the chance to dine on delicious local shrimp dishes.
This
year’s event will feature musical entertainment including the Blues Factor
Band.
The
festival is looking for sponsors.
Sponsorships
range from popcorn shrimp sponsorships for 100 dollars which come with two
tickets to the event, festival swag and recognition on the event website to
Shrimp imperial sponsorships for 750.00 which include a reserved Table for Six under
a Tent, a One Year Business Membership to the St. George Lighthouse Association,
Six ShrimpFest Entry Tickets and a lot more.
The
group is also looking for volunteers to help out.
If
you would like to become a sponsor or a volunteer, you can get more information
at www.sgishrimpfest.com
No comments:
Post a Comment