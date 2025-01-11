Saturday, January 11, 2025

The St. George Lighthouse Association will host its Annual SGI ShrimpFest on Saturday, February 8th and are looking for sponsors for the event.

 

Funds raised through Shrimpfest provide for on-going maintenance and enhancement of the St. George Lighthouse, the Keeper’s House Museum, and Lighthouse Park.

 

The one-day outdoor event includes live music, children’s games, local craft beer, and the chance to dine on delicious local shrimp dishes. 

 

This year’s event will feature musical entertainment including the Blues Factor Band.

 

The festival is looking for sponsors.

 

Sponsorships range from popcorn shrimp sponsorships for 100 dollars which come with two tickets to the event, festival swag and recognition on the event website to Shrimp imperial sponsorships for 750.00 which include a reserved Table for Six under a Tent, a One Year Business Membership to the St. George Lighthouse Association, Six ShrimpFest Entry Tickets and a lot more.

 

The group is also looking for volunteers to help out.

 

If you would like to become a sponsor or a volunteer, you can get more information at www.sgishrimpfest.com

 

 

 

 

 





