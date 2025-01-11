Scientists at the University of Florida are testing a new type of citrus tree that can fight off the tiny insects responsible for citrus greening.
Citrus greening disease is bacterial disease that slowly weakens and kills all types of citrus trees and causes fruit to become lopsided and taste bitter, making it unusable.
The disease has plagued growers, researchers and consumers as Florida’s citrus industry has plummeted over the past two decades.
The disease has been found in citrus trees across Florida, including Franklin, Gulf and Bay Counties.
There is no known cure for citrus greening disease, but there is a way to kill off the bug that spreads the disease.
Citrus Greening Disease is spread by an insect called the Asian citrus psyllid and the current method of controlling the psyllids is to release a tiny non-stinging wasp which is a natural enemy of the psyllids.
The parasitic wasp lays its eggs inside the larvae of the psyllids and when the eggs hatch, new wasps emerge and kill the host as they exit.
The wasps remain as long as they have psyllids to lay their eggs in, and die off once the psyllid population is eradicated.
The first local release of the wasps was done in 2017 when four vials containing about 100 wasps each were released in areas between Apalachicola and Carrabelle where citrus greening disease had been found.
Researchers say they now have a promising discovery in the form of a genetically edited tree that produces a protein that can kill baby Asian citrus psyllids without having to introduce the wasps.
The trees have only been tested so far in the lab and the greenhouse, but researchers are calling it one of the most promising discoveries to date.
