FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

Jonny is a 7-month-old German Shorthaired Pointer mix and couldn’t be cuter. Between his beautiful eyes and coat and his stubby tail, he’s pretty irresistible. Jonny is happy, energetic and social so should make a wonderful pet for an active family!

 

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.





