FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Jonny is a 7-month-old German Shorthaired
Pointer mix and couldn’t be cuter. Between his beautiful eyes and coat and his
stubby tail, he’s pretty irresistible. Jonny is happy, energetic
and social so should make a wonderful pet for an active family!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
