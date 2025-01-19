UF/IFAS News Digest for the Week of Jan. 13: Drones and agriculture; Media balance; Drastic water use reductions

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
For the week beginning Jan. 13, 2025
Just because it's chilly, you can still plant! January is the time to plant cool-weather crops that tolerate frigid temperatures. Some of these vegetables gardeners can plant are beets, potatoes, cabbage and broccoli. UF/IFAS experts are here to help with your January gardening needs.
With the help of UF/IFAS Extension, Sakata Seed America Inc. is using 40% less water than it was two years ago.
Is 2025 the year you are looking to start or elevate your gardening game? Mark your calendar because the UF/IFAS Extension Broward County’s in-person gardening workshops are back and better than ever.
While there’s an information outlet to satisfy almost any interest, the volume of available content can prove overwhelming. A newly published Ask IFAS document helps news consumers sort through the noise to identify credible sources and achieve balance so they are better informed.
Identifying how much of a particular nutrient to add to crops is a balancing act. A UF/IFAS research project underway endeavors to remove the guesswork by providing growers with site-specific data.
UF/IFAS County Extension offices have been providing a site for potential pesticide applicators to sit for pesticide exams for many years. However, your local testing at your favorite UF/IFAS Extension office will be discontinued soon.
Several backyard birds migrate here for the winter. They started showing up in November and will be around until spring. It’s a bird bonanza right now and it takes very little effort to welcome them to your yard.
Jacob Dorland began the University of Florida’s Master of Agribusiness (MAB) program in 2023 to continue his education after accepting a job position at the College of Central Florida.
Let’s explore the three main plant life-cycles—annual, biennial, and perennial—and learn which to choose to best serve your garden.
Construction has started on a new Florida-Friendly demonstration garden in front of Malachowsky Hall. The area will feature signs identifying various plants and explaining Florida-Friendly principles, making it a living classroom for sustainable landscaping practices.
Learn to make a simple, at-home bed bug trap with items you can get at any hardware or grocery store.
