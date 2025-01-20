Our area could face a very rare winter storm on Tuesday night so you should prepare for potential freezing temperatures, icy roads and maybe even some snow.
A strong arctic cold front will bring the coldest temperatures of the winter, with wind chills in the teens and twenties expected from today through Wednesday.
During the freeze, bridges will be monitored for ice; however, FDOT will pretreat them in an attempt to prevent icing.
If possible, avoid traveling.
If it can’t be avoided, exercise extreme caution as black ice may be present on roadways.
And make sure you have your home prepared too.
If you have water pipes that are exposed to the elements, you should try to insulate them to keep them from freezing.
Bring in your pets if you can, if not, be sure they have some place to stay warm.
Remember to protect any outdoor plants you want to keep from possible freeze damage by either covering them up or bringing them indoors.
You should also protect any exposed water pipes from freezing temperatures.
And if you have space heaters, please use them safely.
Keep them away from all flammable materials such as curtains and furniture, and install recommended smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
And please do not use charcoal or other fuel-burning devices in your home, such as grills that produce carbon monoxide.
And if you have elderly or homebound neighbors or family members, you might want to check on them, just to see if they need any help.
