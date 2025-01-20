With the potential for severe winter weather this
week, county officials are reminding Franklin County residents and property
owners to get signed up for “Alert Franklin.”
Alert Franklin is a high-speed emergency
notification system provides emergency notifications and warnings over home
phones, work phones, cell phones and e-mail.
The service
allows you to receive up-to-the-minute information from the Franklin County
emergency Management office, which can be crucial during severe weather.
That could
include freeze warnings, and road closures.
The service
is useful year-round as it also provides weather alerts during hurricane season
including wind events, flood, tropical weather and other severe weather and it
allows you to receive alerts from the local sheriff’s office.
You do have to register for the service.
Residents can register their address and contact
information into the Alert Franklin County portal, by following the link at https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/
You can also register anonymously by texting the word FRANKLINFL to 888777.
No comments:
Post a Comment