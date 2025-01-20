Monday, January 20, 2025

With the potential for severe winter weather this week, county officials are reminding Franklin County residents and property owners to get signed up for “Alert Franklin.”

Alert Franklin is a high-speed emergency notification system provides emergency notifications and warnings over home phones, work phones, cell phones and e-mail.

 

The service allows you to receive up-to-the-minute information from the Franklin County emergency Management office, which can be crucial during severe weather.

 

That could include freeze warnings, and road closures.

 

The service is useful year-round as it also provides weather alerts during hurricane season including wind events, flood, tropical weather and other severe weather and it allows you to receive alerts from the local sheriff’s office.

 

You do have to register for the service.

 

Residents can register their address and contact information into the Alert Franklin County portal, by following the link at https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/

 

You can also register anonymously by texting the word FRANKLINFL to 888777.





