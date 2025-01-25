Saturday, January 25, 2025

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

Ruby is a 2-yr old Yellow Lab mix and a total wiggle butt. She is a happy and friendly girl who loves all other animals and running around outside. Looking for a fun-loving pup? Ruby might be made just for you!

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.









