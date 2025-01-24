Friday, January 24, 2025

Fun things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

Join us THIS Saturday, January 25, 2025, from 11 AM to 3 PM EST at the Haughty Heron parking lot, located between Haughty Heron and Keeper’s Bistro. 117 Sailor’s Cove, Port St. Joe, FL 32456.

Get ready for a day packed with fun, chili, and family-friendly entertainment!


 What’s Happening?


Chili Competition: Taste and vote for your favorite team!

Local Vendors: Shop unique finds and support local businesses.


Car Show: Check out the car show and vote for your top pick.


Kid Zone: Fun for the little ones with a Chili Pepper Dig, Bounce House, and Mobile Gaming Truck!


Want to participate in the Chili Competition, Vendor Area, or Car Show? Sign Up with the links below! Space is limited.

MORE INFORMATION HERE

Coming Soon to Port St Joe, Florida 


Join us for a celebration of local art, live music, vendor shopping, and fun activities for the entire family on April 5, 2025 at George Core Park (Lighthouse Park). This event is free to the public.


Learn More Here:

https://mermaidbayfestival.com/

117 Sailors Cove Drive Port Saint Joe, FL﻿

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿


“The Kitchen”, our food trailer will be open this week during the time the bar is open.

http://www.scalloprepublic.com/the-kitchen-menu/


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

105 Good Morning Street, Port Saint Joe, FL




﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

FacebookShare This Email
 
XShare This Email
 
LinkedInShare This Email
Facebook




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment