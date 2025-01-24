Friday, January 24, 2025

If you like BBQ, this is your weekend to be in Apalachicola

If you like BBQ, this is your weekend to be in Apalachicola.

 

The annual Butts and Clucks Cook-off is going on today and tomorrow at Battery Park.      

 

The event has been sanctioned by the Florida BBQ Association and is a regional championship BBQ Cook-off.

 

Dozens of teams from around the southeast will compete this weekend for 11 thousand dollars in cash and prizes.

 

Come out to the park today and check out the events including a Sweet Smoke Q BBQ Sauce Competition and a Mystery Box Open Competition.

 

Saturday is the big day of the event, with the cook-off starting early in the morning and running all day long - teams will be competing in 4 meat categories: Chicken, Ribs, Pork Butt & Brisket.

 

There is also a deviled egg contest on Saturday.

 

Today and tomorrow, you can also purchase a people’s choice ticket which will allow you to try pulled pork from all of the contestants and vote on your favorite.

 

There are only 70 people’s choice tickets, so be sure to get your before they sell out.

 

To get more information go to www.buttsandclucks.com





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment