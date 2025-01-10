Fun things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

Join us on Saturday, January 25, 2025, from 11 AM to 3 PM EST at the Haughty Heron parking lot, located between Haughty Heron and Keeper’s Bistro. 117 Sailor’s Cove, Port St. Joe, FL 32456.
Get ready for a day packed with fun, chili, and family-friendly entertainment!
What’s Happening?
Chili Competition: Taste and vote for your favorite team!
Local Vendors: Shop unique finds and support local businesses.
Car Show: Check out the car show and vote for your top pick.
Kid Zone: Fun for the little ones with a Chili Pepper Dig, Bounce House, and Mobile Gaming Truck!
Want to participate in the Chili Competition, Vendor Area, or Car Show? Sign Up with the links below! Space is limited.
No comments:
Post a Comment