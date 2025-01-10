UF/IFAS News Digest for the Week of Jan. 6, 2025: Invasive eels; Hummingbirds; A citrus greening breakthrough

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
For the week beginning Jan. 6, 2025
New year; new budget! The new year has started but has your budget? With the holidays in the past, now is an exciting time to set some goals and review your budget for 2025. Grab a pen/pencil and some paper or use your smartphone notes app and let’s get to it!
Scientists at the University of Florida are testing a new type of citrus tree that can fight off the tiny insects responsible for citrus greening.
The University of Florida, in partnership with the U.S. Geological Survey, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and other agencies, encourages the public to report sightings of the invasive Asian swamp eel, detected in Florida’s waterways over two decades ago.
Hummingbirds are getting a lot of love from Florida consumers these days, according to experts at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.
This October, Kimberly L. Morgan from the University of Florida Food and Resource Economics Department received the Food Distribution Research Society’s Frank Panyko Distinguished Service Award at the 65th annual meeting.
Alina Zare (Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering) will be the keynote speaker for the 21st Soil, Water, and Ecosystem Sciences (SWES) Research Forum. Her talk is titled “Advancing Foundational AI Research and Applications through Transdisciplinary Collaboration."
If you have been watching the news recently, you have probably heard about avian influenza, also known as bird flu, which was discovered in Brevard County. The CDC says the risk to humans remains low as of writing this blog. However, extra care should be taken with your backyard chicken flock.
Eating healthy doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank. For families, balancing nutrition with cost-effective strategies can seem challenging, but it’s doable with the right approach. Let’s explore practical tips to plan nutritious meals, shop smartly, and make the most of every dollar spent at the grocery store.
UF/IFAS Extension Agent, Gabriel Vicari, demonstrates how to build your own rain barrel.
It's possible to make a healthy meal without ever turning on a stove or oven. Look at these recipes for ideas an inspiration.
