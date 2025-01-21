GCSC Dental Hygiene Program to Provide Free Dental Exams for Kids at “Kidz Klinic”

Panama City, FL – In celebration of National Children’s Dental Health Month, Gulf Coast State College’s Dental Hygiene Program is hosting its annual “Kidz Klinic” from February 17-21, 2025.
Children ages 3-17 are invited to receive free dental services at GCSC’s Dental Clinic on the Panama City Campus.
The dental services provided include exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments, oral hygiene education, and any needed x-rays.
Children and parents will also learn about preventing tooth decay, when to expect the transition from baby teeth to permanent teeth, and proper brushing and flossing techniques.
The goal of “Kidz Klinic” is to raise awareness about oral health and offer kids in the community the chance to receive dental care at no cost. The event creates a fun and friendly environment where children can learn how to take care of their teeth and get the dental care they need without fear or stress.
The GCSC Dental Clinic is located on the first floor of the Health Sciences building at the Panama City Campus.
To make an appointment, call (850) 872-3833. Appointments are limited and not guaranteed. Parents or guardians must stay on-site during the visit.
