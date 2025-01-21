Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Gulf Coast State College will close all of its campuses early today and they will remain closed all day on Wednesday.

All Gulf coast State College campuses will be closed beginning at noon central time on Tuesday and all day on Wednesday, January 22.

That includes the Gulf/Franklin Campus in Port St. Joe and the Tyndall Education Center.

The college intend to reopen all campuses on Thursday, January 23rd.

Gulf Coast students are encouraged to sign up to receive the College’s free emergency alert notifications by texting GCALERT to 79516.





