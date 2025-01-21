Gulf Coast State College
will close all of its campuses early today and they will remain closed all day
on Wednesday.
All Gulf coast State College campuses will be closed beginning at noon central time on Tuesday and all day on Wednesday, January 22.
That includes the Gulf/Franklin Campus in Port St. Joe
and the Tyndall Education Center.
The college intend to reopen all campuses on Thursday, January 23rd.
Gulf Coast students are encouraged to sign up to
receive the College’s free emergency alert notifications by texting GCALERT to
79516.
