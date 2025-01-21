The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week is Sweets. Sweets embodies every meaning of the word "sweet" hence her name, Sweets! She is a very affectionate, playful girl who also just likes to sit and cuddle. Sweets loves walks and enjoys a good car ride. She is potty trained and loves to meet new people! One of her favorite pastimes is rolling around in the grass and sunbathing during the afternoon. Sweets can be dog selective so we would need to arrange a meet and greet to meet any new dog friends.
You'll
find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
