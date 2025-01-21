Schools will be closed in Franklin and Gulf Counties today and tomorrow in preparation for a severe winter storm expected to move into our area today.
The Franklin County School District office will also be closed, and all afterschool activities have been canceled.
Franklin County and constitutional offices will close at noon today and remain closed all day on Wednesday.
A strong arctic cold front will bring the coldest temperatures of the winter, with wind chills in the teens and twenties expected tonight and into Wednesday.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency because of concerns about Sleet, snow and freezing rain in North Florida.
Hazardous driving conditions are expected this afternoon into Wednesday, especially over bridges.
Local bridges will be monitored for ice; however, authorities are recommending people not travel until the freezing temperatures have passed.
If you do have to travel, use extreme caution as black ice may be present on roadways.
And make sure you have your home prepared too.
If you have water pipes that are exposed to the elements, you should try to insulate them to keep them from freezing.
Bring in your pets if you can, if not, be sure they have some place to stay warm.
Remember to protect any outdoor plants you want to keep from possible freeze damage by either covering them up or bringing them indoors.
And if you have space heaters, please use them safely.
Keep them away from all flammable materials such as curtains and furniture, and install recommended smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
And please do not use charcoal or other fuel-burning devices in your home, such as grills that produce carbon monoxide.
And if you have elderly or homebound neighbors or family members, you might want to check on them, just to see if they need any help.
