Franklin County jiu jitsu students once again did Franklin County proud last weekend at the North American Grappling Association competition in Tallahassee.
Franklin County’s Jiu Jitsu team finished 3rd out of over 50 teams at the competition, bringing home 9 gold medals, 21 silver medals, and 7 bronze medals!
Bayside jiu Jitsu is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu academy in Eastpoint that teaches both self-defense and competition jiu jitsu.
They have classes for kids and adults, and are always looking for mor students.
You can find Bayside Jiu jitsu at 312 Highway 98 in Eastpoint or check out their website at www.Baysidewarrior.com
