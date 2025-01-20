Gulf Coast State College will close all campuses early on Tuesday and all day on Wednesday
Panama City, FL – Due to the forecasted weather for our service district, all College campuses will be closed beginning at 12:00pm CST on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 (no college classes are scheduled for Tuesday), and all day on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.
There will be no College services or activities at any of our campuses (Panama City, North Bay Campus, Gulf/Franklin Campus and Tyndall Education Center).
GCSC intends to reopen all campuses on Thursday, January 23, 2025.
We remind everyone to please be weather aware and contact your supervisor if conditions are not safe to travel.
Please look for updates through the College's website, text alerts, social media, and local media outlets.
Students are encouraged to sign up to receive the College’s free emergency alert notifications by texting GCALERT to 79516.
