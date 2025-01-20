NEW BEGINNINGS! - The Newsletter from the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce

A strong arctic cold front will bring the coldest temperatures of the winter, with wind chills in the teens and twenties expected from Monday to Wednesday and a 20-30% chance of wintry precipitation Tuesday into Wednesday, but this remains uncertain. During the freeze, bridges will be monitored for ice; however, FDOT will pretreat them in an attempt to prevent icing. If possible, avoid traveling. If it can’t be avoided, exercise extreme caution as black ice may be present on roadways.
- Check on all elderly relatives and neighbors to ensure that they have proper ways to stay warm during the next few days as the temperature drops.
- Pets should be brought indoors early. If you have outdoor pets, ensure that they have an opportunity to get out of the cold. Providing warm blankets and bedding will help them stay warm if bringing them inside is not possible. Keep in mind if you’re cold, so are they.
- Protect your pipes and plants from freezing by insulating them, especially those in unheated areas.
- Ensure that smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are operational.
- Never leave portable heating sources unattended and maintain a safe distance between all flammable materials and heaters.
- Avoid overloading electrical circuits.
Please sign up and monitor Alert Franklin for updates. Be sure to monitor the local news, WOYS, and the Franklin County Emergency Management Facebook page for updates. Use a reliable source.
