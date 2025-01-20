Monday, January 20, 2025

NEW BEGINNINGS! - The Newsletter from the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce

Greetings from the Carrabelle Chamber!
105 St. James Ave/Hwy 98 in Carrabelle

Old man winter has one last hoorah!!

before more SPRING EVENTS!

A strong arctic cold front will bring the coldest temperatures of the winter, with wind chills in the teens and twenties expected from Monday to Wednesday and a 20-30% chance of wintry precipitation Tuesday into Wednesday, but this remains uncertain. During the freeze, bridges will be monitored for ice; however, FDOT will pretreat them in an attempt to prevent icing. If possible, avoid traveling. If it can’t be avoided, exercise extreme caution as black ice may be present on roadways.


- Check on all elderly relatives and neighbors to ensure that they have proper ways to stay warm during the next few days as the temperature drops.


- Pets should be brought indoors early. If you have outdoor pets, ensure that they have an opportunity to get out of the cold. Providing warm blankets and bedding will help them stay warm if bringing them inside is not possible. Keep in mind if you’re cold, so are they.


- Protect your pipes and plants from freezing by insulating them, especially those in unheated areas.


- Ensure that smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are operational.


- Never leave portable heating sources unattended and maintain a safe distance between all flammable materials and heaters.


- Avoid overloading electrical circuits.


Please sign up and monitor Alert Franklin for updates. Be sure to monitor the local news, WOYS, and the Franklin County Emergency Management Facebook page for updates. Use a reliable source.

3rd Annual Crooked River Lighthouse

﻿Park Fest!

Saturday February 1st

CARRABELLE HISTORY MUSEUM SPECIAL EXHIBIT

AT C-QUARTERS

SATURDAY FEB 8TH FROM 10 AM - 12 PM


Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum invites you to a special exhibit on the war crime trials of German military and government members.


In 1945 and 1946 high ranking members of the German military and government including Rudolph Hesse and Goering were prosecuted for war crimes and crimes committed against humanity stemming from their actions before and during WWII.


Through the month of January the Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum presents an exhibit about the trials covering some of the more notorious defendants as well as the prosecutors, the charges, and the verdicts.


Exhibit includes WWII artifacts whose origin and path to the museum remain shrouded in mystery.


Don’t miss this fascinating exhibit.

Lighthouse Country Farmer's Market is being discontinued for 5th Saturdays.

They will continue the 1st & 3rd Saturdays.

CARRABELLE HISTORY MUSEUM SPECIAL EXHIBIT

FEB 5 - MAR 2

The African American Pioneers & Notables exhibit offers an inspiring journey into the lives of just a few of the extraordinary individuals who exemplify the resilience and talent of Carrabelle’s African-American community. John C. Robinson, the "Brown Condor" and "Father of the Tuskegee Airmen," overcame significant barriers to pioneer aviation achievements and contribute to Ethiopia's resistance against Mussolini’s forces. John Jordan "Buck" O’Neil, a celebrated Negro Leagues baseball star, became Major League Baseball’s first African-American scout and coach, co-founding the Negro League Baseball Museum and earning the Presidential Medal of Freedom.


The exhibit also shares the story of Abraham Allen, one of Carrabelle’s original founders, who laid a foundation for progress, while his daughter, Laura "Aunt Laura" Wiggins, became a cherished midwife, delivering babies and providing care for the community. The legacy continues with Aunt Laura's granddaughter, Classie Lowery, known as the "Mother of the Hill," who raised and educated 26 children while dedicating herself to faith and community service. 


The exhibit also honors the broader contributions of Carrabelle’s African-American community, highlighting their vital roles in shaping the town’s early history and culture. Visitors are invited to celebrate these remarkable lives and achievements.

CAMP GORDON JOHNSTON NEW EXHIBIT

FEB 4 - MAR 1

This artist used his talents to inspire change and support the US war effort. Alston was the first African American supervisor for the Works Progress Administration’s (WPA) Federal Art Project and he created the iconic bust of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., which resides in the Oval Office. During WWII he also served as a member of the Office of War Information.


During World War II, Alston created motivational posters and illustrations aimed at African American audiences, highlighting topics such as conserving resources, growing victory gardens, and supporting the war effort through unity and action.


The exhibit feature reproductions of of his works with details about his achievements, including promoting the arts and art education in Harlem and the US.

Save the date...

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Attention Festival Vendors

Registrations for the Carrabelle Riverfront Festival

will go out March 3rd.

Please check junk/spam folders.

Reminder for Chamber Members:

You are invited to forward to the chamber any announcements, changes, or updates for your business to be published in this newsletter.

Thanks for all your support through the years!


We're all in this together!

