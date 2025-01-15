Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

We are a family-owned Heavy Civil Contractor based out of Port St. Joe Florida and service up to Tallahassee Florida East and west to Santa Rosa Beach Florida. As a state Certified Underground Utility and Excavation Contractor of the State of Florida (CUC12226281) we are able to install, repair and modify Water, Sewer and Storm systems within the state of Florida. We are also able to perform all aspects of site work such as Grading, Excavation, Asphalt pavement, and non-structural concrete work.


"We take pride in the work we do; I take pride in how we do it. We are building a reputation and making long-term partnerships with the people we work with"


Raffield Site Development LLC

379 Marlin St., Port Saint Joe, FL

(850) 340-1132

randy.raffieldsd@gmail.com

https://raffieldsd.com


ALT Home Inspections is committed to ensuring you have all the information available about one of the largest investments you will make. Choosing the right home inspector can cut thousands of dollars off repair charges, give you an in-depth understanding of your home, and help you decide whether you should close a deal. 


Whether you are buying, selling or maintaining your home, ALT Home Inspections provides professional and quality service from the moment you call them. Their certified home inspectors will walk through your home with you and teach you as much as you want to learn. They strictly follow the Standards of Practice for home inspectors established by InterNACHI, the leading home inspection association.


ALT Home Inspections’ priority is to honestly inform clients of the overall condition of their homes to help them make an informed decision with as much information as possible. Knowledge, Communication, Honesty, and Understanding are the things that set them apart!

Contact them today to get started!


ALT Home Inspections 

(209) 256-5188

althomeinspections@gmail.com

www.althomeins.com

Bluewater iNet Group LLC is a full-service internet web site development and hosting company located on Florida's northwest coast offering effective, affordable, Addy Award winning website solutions and services such as graphics design, including logo development; ColdFusion application development; database design for internet applications; Internet, intranet and extranet application systems; Internet marketing and publicity services and much more!

Since its inception in 1996, Bluewater iNet Group has been committed to earning that trust in order to build business relationships that will last a lifetime. Their uncompromised commitment to excellence assures that each project they undertake will be done right, on time, and within budget.

Contact their team for assistance with a website or other web-based software projects!


Bluewater iNet Group, LLC

201 Long Ave, Port St. Joe, FL 32456

info@bluewateri.net

(850) 229-8149

www.bluewateri.net

