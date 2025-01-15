The Florida Department of Agriculture has announced the launch of concealed weapon license replacement services at Tax Collector Offices in 37 counties across Florida.
That includes Franklin and Liberty counties.
Since 2014, Florida Tax Collectors have provided essential services to concealed weapon license holders, including initial applications, fingerprinting, and renewals.
The addition of replacement services will further simplify the process for Floridians, allowing them to access all major concealed weapon license services locally.
There are more than 2.4 million concealed weapon licenses currently active in Florida and over 100,000 new applications were processed in the last fiscal year.
You can get more information about concealed weapon license services on-line at FDACS.gov or just stop by the local Tax Collector’s office in Apalachicola or Carrabelle.
That includes Franklin and Liberty counties.
Since 2014, Florida Tax Collectors have provided essential services to concealed weapon license holders, including initial applications, fingerprinting, and renewals.
The addition of replacement services will further simplify the process for Floridians, allowing them to access all major concealed weapon license services locally.
There are more than 2.4 million concealed weapon licenses currently active in Florida and over 100,000 new applications were processed in the last fiscal year.
You can get more information about concealed weapon license services on-line at FDACS.gov or just stop by the local Tax Collector’s office in Apalachicola or Carrabelle.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment