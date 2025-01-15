Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Thousands of pounds of crab traps and other debris were removed from the Apalachicola Bay on Sunday during the Ghost Trap Rodeo

photo by Jo Ellen Pearman


Thousands of pounds of crab traps and other debris were removed from the Apalachicola Bay on Sunday during the Ghost Trap Rodeo.

 

Instead of fish, the Ghost trap rodeos have participants hunt for abandoned crab traps, plastics and other marine debris.

 

Over 4 hours on Sunday, 20 volunteers collected over 6500 pounds of trash from the Bay, including 50 derelict crab traps.

 

They also removed plenty of other trash while they were at it.

 

Volunteers were awarded prizes ranging from fishing gear and t-shirts to gift certificates from local businesses, including 98 Eats, Half Shell Dockside and the Red Pirate.

 

The Ghost Trap Rodeo is held every two years in January when commercial crab fishermen are required to remove their traps from the Bay to make it easier to find derelict traps.

 

Removing unused crab traps is important as the derelict traps can continue to trap crabs and fish when they are not maintained. 

 

They can also damage sensitive habitats and pose navigational hazards to boaters.

 





