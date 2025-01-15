Thousands
of pounds of crab traps and other debris were removed from the Apalachicola Bay
on Sunday during the Ghost Trap Rodeo.
Instead
of fish, the Ghost trap rodeos have participants hunt for abandoned crab traps,
plastics and other marine debris.
Over
4 hours on Sunday, 20 volunteers collected over 6500 pounds of trash from the
Bay, including 50 derelict crab traps.
They
also removed plenty of other trash while they were at it.
Volunteers
were awarded prizes ranging from fishing gear and t-shirts to gift certificates
from local businesses, including 98 Eats, Half Shell Dockside and the Red
Pirate.
The
Ghost Trap Rodeo is held every two years in January when commercial crab
fishermen are required to remove their traps from the Bay to make it easier to
find derelict traps.
Removing
unused crab traps is important as the derelict traps can continue to trap crabs and fish when they are
not maintained.
They can also damage sensitive habitats and pose
navigational hazards to boaters.
No comments:
Post a Comment