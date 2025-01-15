Watch "Unfiltered," a documentary about Apalachicola Bay oysters

You can catch UNFILTERED: The Truth About Oysters on PBS. The film focuses on Apalachicola Bay's oyster population. Airing begins on Florida PBS stations in January 2025. It will then be available to stream on PBS Passport. Watch it on your local PBS station.
JAXPBS | JACKSONVILLE - Sunday, 1/19 at 11AM
SFPBS (WXEL) | WEST PALM BEACH - Sunday 1/19 at 10pm
SFPBS (WPBT) | MIAMI - Wednesday, 1/15 at 10pm
WEDQ | TAMPA - Monday 1/20 at 5am, 12pm and 4pm
WEDU PBS | TAMPA/ST. PETERSBURG - Thursday 1/16 at 3pm
WFSU/WFSG | TALLAHASSEE, PANAMA CITY - Wednesday 1/15 at 8:30
WGCU | FT. MYERS/NAPLES - Wednesday 1/15 at 10pm
WSRE | PENSACOLA, MOBILE - Friday 1/17 at 3pm
WUCF | ORLANDO - Wednesday 1/15 at 9pm
WUFT | GAINESVILLE - Wednesday 1/15 at 10pm
This Emmy award-winning documentary explores the oyster’s role both in our world and its own. Ashore, oysters are a beloved delicacy and a way of life for generations of people. Below the waves, oysters have long been the silent protectors of the oceans. They are a keystone species that filter and clean vast volumes of water.
The freshwater of the Apalachicola River, which originates in the Blue Ridge Mountains, is the driver of productivity for the Apalachicola Bay. As background on the connectivity of the River, Flooplain, and Bay, here is a short 12-minute film.
Want to understand even more on connectivity? Watch this film that documents the profound changes in historic flow patterns that have led to decreased flows in the late spring and summer of most years, harming the vast wetland forests bordering the Apalachicola River.
Thank you for your care of the Apalachicola River, its vast floodplain, and the Apalachicola Bay! Let's keep working together to protect and restore this dynamic, connected system.
