The Franklin County School Class of 2027 is selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts as a fund-raiser.
They are currently taking pre-orders and will deliver the doughnuts on January the 31st.
They have a wide selection to choose from including glazed, crème filled and chocolate iced doughnuts.
Prices range from 10 dollars for glazed doughnuts to 14 dollars for a dozen lemon filled.
To pre-order, just contact any high school sophomore or talk to Holly Justice at the front office at the Franklin County School.
The last day to order is Monday, January the 27th.
They are currently taking pre-orders and will deliver the doughnuts on January the 31st.
They have a wide selection to choose from including glazed, crème filled and chocolate iced doughnuts.
Prices range from 10 dollars for glazed doughnuts to 14 dollars for a dozen lemon filled.
To pre-order, just contact any high school sophomore or talk to Holly Justice at the front office at the Franklin County School.
The last day to order is Monday, January the 27th.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment