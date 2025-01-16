Three companies have bid on a project to build a new EMS Station in Lanark Village.
The project includes construction of a 2600 square foot building on a 2-acre lot at the corner of Oak Street and Spring Street, just west of the Lanark Village Fire Station.
The property was donated by the City of Carrabelle.
The building will include an office area, kitchen and break and bunk area for ambulance workers.
It will also include enclosed parking for the ambulances.
Once complete, the new permanent EMS station will replace the leased location currently used by the ambulance service in Carrabelle.
The bids ranged from about 1 million dollars to just over 1.4 million.
The bids will be considered by the engineering firm in charge of the project who will make a recommendation to the county commission at their next meeting.
This is the second time the project has been bid out.
The bids that were provided in November were all rejected because they were too high.
